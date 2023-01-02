Rajouri Terror Attack’s Death Count Climbs To 4

Srinagar: The death count in the terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has climbed to four after one of the injured civilians died in hospital.

Nine others injured in the incident are being treated, and doctors at the Government Medical College, Rajouri, said the condition of some of them is “very critical”. Some of those critically injured have been airlifted to Jammu.

The incident took place at Dangri village last evening. Two armed terrorists barged into three homes and opened indiscriminate fire, police officers have said. A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Satish Kumar and Pritam Lal and Shiv Pal.

The attack has sparked panic in the district. Several organisations have called for a strike today to protest against the incident and demand swift action. The BJP has supported the bandh call.