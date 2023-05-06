Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu amid ongoing encounter in Rajouri

Jammu: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Manoj Pande will be visiting Jammu today to review the security situation amid the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri’s Kandi forest area, according to people familiar with the matter. Northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi flew in this morning and reviewed the ongoing counter-terror operations ‘Trinetra’.

“Northern Command chief Lt Gen Dwivedi is reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants,” a defence spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders, he added.

Meanwhile, one terrorist has been killed and one likely injured in a fresh exchange of fire that erupted in the forest area of Kandi in the early hours of Saturday. The contact was established with the terrorists at around 1.15am, resulting in an exchange of fire when terrorists attempted to escape the cordon. At around 5am, the cordon was readjusted and the gunbattle continued, according to Army officials.