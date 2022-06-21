Rajnath Singh To Hold Bilateral Talks With Australian Counterpart To Strengthen Defence Cooperation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the bilateral talks, the two Ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

Mr Richard Marles reached Goa on June 20, 2022 on the first leg of his four-day visit to India. He visited Goa Shipyard Limited today and will be visiting INS Hansa later in the day during his stay in Goa.

India and Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership.

The partnership is based on a shared vision of free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.