Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial visit of ‘Cyclone Michuang’ affected areas in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will conduct an aerial visit of flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu on 7th December 2023 which were hit by the devastating cyclone ‘Michuang’.

Raksha Mantri will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu during this visit.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan will accompany the Raksha Mantri on the visit.

After the aerial visit, Raksha Mantri will have a meeting with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin and take a review of the relief work being carried out by various agencies.