Rajnath Singh Talks To US Defence Secy, Expresses India’s Concern On $450 Mn Package For Pak’s F-16 Jets

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin had a warm and fruitful telephonic conversation today.

They reviewed the multi-faceted India-US defence cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthen military-to-military ties.

Secretary Austin expressed support for India’s defence modernisation programme and looked forward to further strengthening India-US defence industrial and technology collaboration.

The Raksha Mantri and Secretary Austin also discussed regional issues and affirmed their shared desire for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Rajnath Singh conveyed India’s concerns over the US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

The two Ministers reiterated that both sides would continue their productive engagements with the objective of deepening India-US Strategic Partnership. The Raksha Mantri conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Secretary Austin in India for the next Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in 2023.