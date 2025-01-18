Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 18 took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of Mahakumbh.

He performed Aarti and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers. Over 7.3 crore devotees from across the world have taken the holy dip in Prayagraj in six days.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders of the party. He announced his visit to Mahakumbh on X and posted, “Today, 18th January, I shall be in Prayagraj to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. The Mahakumbh is a celebration of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Looking forward to join this holy confluence,” Rajnath Singh’s post reads.

The grand Mahakumbh Mela, which is celebrated once every 144 years at the completion of 12 ‘Purna’ Kumbh melas, kickstarted in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on January 13, with over 7 crore devotees having taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday. The mela will conclude with Maha Shivaratri on February 26. The key dates for the next ‘Shahi Snan’ are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).