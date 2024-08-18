Rajnath Singh releases commemorative coin in honour of Karunanidhi, calls him ‘titan’ of Indian politics

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday released as Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi and was effusive in his praise of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, calling him a “titan” of Indian politics.

Singh released the coin in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, who received it.

“Karunanidhi is one of the most revered leaders of our country. A man whose influence extended far beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi was a titan of Indian politics, a cultural stalwart and a relentless advocate of social justice,” Singh noted.

The Dravidian champion’s political journey is a story of resilience, determination and deep-rooted connection with the people. His tenure as a five-time chief minister is marked by his remarkable ability to address the needs of the common people, he said.

“While navigating the complex waters of Indian politics, he was not just a regional leader, but a national figure whose influence was felt across the country,” the union minister said.

He further said that Karunanidhi, fondly addressed as ‘Kalaignar’, understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.

“His participation in national politics, his role in coalition government and his interactions with leaders across the political spectrum reflected his commitment to the idea of India,” he added.

Karunanidhi’s advocacy for federalism was rooted in his understanding of India’s unity in diversity and he recognised that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate different voices, cultures, and identities. “His insistence on state rights, was a call for a more balanced and equitable distribution of power within the Union,” the minister said.

“While many regional parties that emerged during that time have vanished, Karunanidhi provided such a strong foundation to the DMK that it remains the only regional party of the 1960s continuing to hold power even today,” he pointed out.

Recalling Karunanidhi’s association with the BJP-led NDA in the past, Singh said that despite ideological differences, the former played a constructive and positive role in supporting the then A B Vajpayee government. “His support was crucial, on issues of national importance, and during significant events.”