Rajnath Singh Meets US NSA Sullivan; Discusses ‘Key’ Strategic Matters

Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss strategic matters of mutual interest, following the signing of two key agreements that enhance the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US.

Singh, who arrived on Thursday for a four-day visit, aims to strengthen the partnership. “Delighted to meet the US National Security Advisor @jakesullivan to share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest,” Singh stated in a post on X after their meeting on Friday. He also engaged in a productive dialogue with leading US defence companies, encouraging them to collaborate with Indian counterparts to expedite the Make in India initiative.

During a Defence Industry Roundtable organized by @USISPF (US India Strategic Partnership Forum), he invited these companies to join forces with Indian firms to advance self-reliance in the defence sector through the Make in India program.

“Indian and US companies will co-develop and co-produce for the world,” he remarked in another post. At a luncheon with USISPF Board members and defence industry leaders, Singh highlighted the evolution and significant growth of the US-India defence relationship, emphasizing the role of American investments in India’s future and Vision 2047, as stated by USISPF in a post on X.

The post mentioned Singh’s commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and strategic partnership through more profound defence engagements at various levels. USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi noted Singh’s reference to the deepening defence relationship and strategic depth, with the private sector playing a pivotal role in fostering defence collaboration in new areas of critical and emerging technology.