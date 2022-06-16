Rajnath Singh Lauds BSF For Fulfilling Responsibilities Efficiently In Difficult Situations

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi; GoC, 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC, 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria accompanied the Raksha Mantri and briefed him about the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Later, Rajnath Singh interacted with the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police. Addressing the personnel, he commended them for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently even in challenging situations, describing their valour and zeal as remarkable.

He lauded the security personnel for serving the country with indomitable courage & dedication and instilling a sense of national pride in the people, especially the youth.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the state recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The Nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” Singh said.

Reiterating that India is a peace-loving country which has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family) to the world, Shri Rajnath Singh asserted that “we have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone’s land. He, however, assured the Nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation, the Armed Forces will give a befitting reply. He exuded confidence that the Armed Forces will face the future challenges with full strength and their valour & dedication will build a golden future of the country.