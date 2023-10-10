Rajnath Singh holds talks with Italian Defence Minister in Rome

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh held talks with Italian Defence Minister Mr Guido Crosetto in Rome on October 09, 2023, on the first leg of his visit to Italy and France. During the meeting, both sides discussed a host of defence cooperation issues, including training, sharing of information, maritime exercises and maritime security. The focus was on the opportunities in defence industrial cooperation.

The two Ministers discussed the complementary capacities of India & Italy in defence and the possibilities of joint development. The Raksha Mantri suggested fostering the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies.

The meeting was followed by the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of defence. The agreement will promote bilateral cooperation in varied defence domains, such as security and defence policy, R&D, education in military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production & setting up of joint ventures.

Earlier, Shri Rajnath Singh was presented with a Guard of Honour at Villa Madama. Upon his arrival at Ciampino Airport, the Raksha Mantri was received by the Indian Ambassador to Italy Dr Neena Malhotra and senior Italian officials.