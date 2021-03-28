Rajnath Singh criticizes Kerala govt for challenging federal structure of constitution

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe against Central agencies is tantamount to challenging the federal structure of the Constitution, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said.

His criticism of Kerala government has come ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala. The Defence Minister launched a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over its decision to hold a judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam.

Singh stressed that if BJP comes to the power, then it will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabrimala.

The Defence Minister also attacked the ruling CPM-led LDF and the opposition UDF over political violence in the state saying that these parties have lost their credibility among the common masses.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.