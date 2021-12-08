Rajnath Singh Briefs Parliament On CDS Rawat’s Chopper Crash, Leaves For TN

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian Air Force chopper crash, carrying Chief of Defence Staff chief General Bipin Rawat.

A meeting of senior Ministry of Defence officials is on.

He provided complete details of available information about the accident. His brief included details of the crash and response measures taken. Sources from the defence minister’s office said Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation.

Terrible visuals from the crash site are being shared by news channels. As per reports, 14 persons, including CDS Rawat and his wife were on board the helicopter.

As of now, 11 persons have been confirmed dead. Some reports had stated that that the CDS is injured but safe, but no confirmation on his condition is available yet.