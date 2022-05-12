Rajnath Singh approves Enhanced Scales of Accommodation-2022 for the Armed Forces

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved revised Scales of Accommodation 2022 (SoA) for Defence Services on 12 May 2022. This will ensure contemporary specifications in future projects and better standards of living for the personnel of the Armed Forces.

The implementation of Scales of Accommodation – 2022, would be tremendous improvement in built facilities/ infrastructure and specifications commensurate to contemporary requirements. Optimisation of Defence land usage by using multi-storeyed construction and austerity measures by combining of common facilities have been emphasized. These would ensure better working and living conditions for the Defence personnel including Defence civilians. Amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities have been introduced and gender commonality in all specifications has been ensured.

The Scales of Accommodation (SoA) defines the authorization for construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation facilities for the Defence Services. These Scales are applicable for all the three Defence Services and the Indian Coast Guard. The previous SoA was approved by the Government in Oct 2009. With induction of new units, technological facilities and equipment profile, requirements of operational readiness, increased threat perception, concept of sustainable development including contemporary industry standards and enhanced aspirations of users for improved living standards, there was an inescapable necessity for revision of the SoA 2009.

The revision of Scales of Accommodation will enhance infrastructure development, enable usage of modern technology, give more flexibility to the executives and cater for users’ aspirations. The enhanced Scales will also be in line with the Government vision and programmes like Swatch Bharat, Sugamya Bharat, Digital India, Green Buildings, Sustainable Development, Renewable Energy, reduction of Carbon Footprint, etc.

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is a premier construction agency and one of the pillars of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces and associated organisations of the Ministry of Defence (MoD). MES carries out multifarious construction activities for the Military stations/cantonments such as residential and office buildings, hospitals, roads, runways and marine structures across the country including border areas. Besides conventional buildings, MES is also involved in the construction of complex laboratories, factories, workshops, hangars, ammunition storage facilities, dockyards, jetties/ wharves and other complex/ special structures.

On this momentous occasion the Raksha Mantri congratulated all the Defence Services and urged MES to continue its contribution towards Nation Building by providing better infrastructure services to the Armed Forces.