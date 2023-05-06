Rajnath Reviews Security In Rajouri, Pays Tributes To Martyrs

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Rajouri district on Saturday (April 6) to review the security situation along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after five elite army para commandos were killed during an anti-terrorist operation in the district’s forested Kandi area.

Singh expressed his condolences for the personnel’s deaths and praised the security officers for their bravery and zeal in the face of adversity.

In a tweet, Singh said: “Visited the Army Base Camp in Rajouri, J&K today. Reviewed the operational capabilities and security situation along the border. Also, interacted with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. India salutes their devotion towards protecting our motherland”.

In response to a tweet from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI)-Indian Army, Singh said, “I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.

Singh arrived in Rajouri after a brief stopover in Jammu, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

“The Defence Minister interacted with the soldiers and commended their valour and zeal while operating in challenging situations. He asserted that the Nation feels secure because of the unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of the soldiers of the Indian Army in difficult areas,” the ministry said.