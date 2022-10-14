Rajnath Launches ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ Website

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) for contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) at a function organised at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi.

The AFBCWF is a Tri-Service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.

While the Government has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active combat operations, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from citizens, corporate heads, banks and industry captains to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families.

The website will enable people to contribute online directly into the fund. A certificate of online contribution can also be downloaded.

In his address, the Minister paid glowing tributes to the valiant soldiers of the Armed Forces whose sacrifice and unwavering commitment keeps the country safe from those who try to cast an evil eye.

“Names of great personalities like Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan will be etched in our hearts forever. Their sacrifices continue to be an inspiration for all. It is our Armed Forces who are at the fore preserving our freedom,” he said.

In a video message, Amitabh Bachchan, who is the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ of the initiative, expressed his gratitude towards the families of the fallen heroes and exhorted people to come forward and contribute to the fund.