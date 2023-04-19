Rajnath Asks Army To Maintain Vigil Along LAC After PLA Deployment

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the Indian Army to maintain strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the situation remained “tense” in the northern sector following deployment of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the region.

Speaking at the Army Commanders’ Conference, without making specific references, the defence minister called upon the armed forces to take note of geo-political changes around the world, and accordingly mould their planning and strategies, reported PTI.

“The situation is tense due to deployment of PLA troops in the northern sector. Our armed forces, especially the Indian Army, will have to continuously keep their vigilance in order to maintain the security of the LAC,” he said, as per the report.

Singh made the comments in the backdrop of the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh and said that country’s security is the “topmost priority” for the government.

“I assure all of you that it is the whole endeavour of the government to provide the best weapons and facilities to each and every soldier posted on the border,” he said.

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference began on Monday in New Delhi, deliberating on India’s national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost combat capability of the force.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said it is witnessing peace and stability and there has been a significant decline in the number of terrorist activities in the Union Territory.