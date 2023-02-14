Rajkummar Rao Valentine’s Day Wish To Patralekhaa Will Surely Melt Your Heart; Says ‘Har Baar Bas Tum Hi Milna’

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao penned a sweet, romantic note for his wife, Patralekhaa on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his wife, Patralekhaa. Sharing the post he wrote: “From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar bas tum hi milna (Meet me in every lifetime) [heart emojis].”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 2021. The couple dated each other for 11 years before finally tying the knot. While Rajkummar made his debut in Bollywood with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Patralekhaa debuted with him in CityLights.