Rajkummar Rao receives shoutout from RGV for delivering power-packed performance in ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ has hit the theatres, and it is being well-received by the audiences. The actor, who is basking in the success of the horror-comedy, is being hailed as one of the most versatile actors for delivering an authentic performance in the film. Apart from the audiences, his performance recently grabbed the attention of ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who took to his social media handle to praise the power-packed performer. “All the BIGGEST STARS when they look in the mirror they will see the face of RAJ KUMAR RAO,” his post read.

Rajkummar Rao started 2024 on a thunderous note by delivering back-to-back hits with ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. Now, after the significant success of the recently released ‘Stree 2’, Rao has surely hit a hattrick of blockbusters. The horror comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik, is creating a rampage at the box office. It emerged as the biggest opener of 2024 with a massive collection of Rs.54.35 crore and a gross collection of Rs. 76.5 crore. The current box office numbers suggest that the film is expected to break more records in the coming days, solidifying Rao as the ultimate box office disruptor!

While ‘Stree 2’ is having a successful run in the theatres, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next theatrical release. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Triptii Dimri for the first time in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. Apart from this, the actor also has a few more upcoming projects, which will be announced later this year.