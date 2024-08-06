Rajkummar Rao makes monsoon romantic with ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’ song from ‘Stree 2’

Powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to excite his fans about his upcoming release ‘Stree 2’.

After taking over the internet with his energetic dance moves in ‘Aayi Nai’, Rao has unveiled a romantic number from the film, titled ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’, which is sure to leave you in awe. The song features Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and their on-screen chemistry is surely one to watch out for. What stands out is Rao’s ability to portray the innocence of love, proving why he’s hailed as the most versatile actor in the industry.

Suny by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sure to become people’s favourite for its old-school charm. Previously, the audience received ‘Aayi Nai’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the film with open arms. While ‘Aayi Nai’ is receiving love for Rao’s effortless dancing skills, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ is conquering every music chart.

‘Stree 2′, which marks Rao’s return to Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, is set to hit the screens on August 15. The actor, who delivered two box office successes with ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, is aiming for a hattrick at the box office with Stree 2’s release, proving himself to be a true-blue box office disruptor. The film is set to become Rao’s biggest hit ever. Apart from ‘Stree 2’, Rao will be seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.