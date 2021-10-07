Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ To Release On October 29

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.

Luka Chupi actress took to Twitter and posted the film’s new poster along with its release date and wrote, “Our hero, his love and his adopted Mom-Dad will celebrate Diwali with you. #HumDoHamareDo, streaming 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS,”

The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, directed by Abhishek Jain. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Prachee Shah Paandya.