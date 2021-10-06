Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ Teaser Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser has been released on Wednesday.

Kriti took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of the movie. She wrote: “Yeh Diwali…Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo. Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,”.

The video sees a nervous Rajkummar Rao ready for Kriti Sanon’s character to indicate up, and inside a few seconds, we see Kriti enter the body. She says they need to settle the topic. Going by Paresh Rawal’s voiceover within the promo, the younger couple is eager to undertake dad and mom.

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ has been directed by Abhishek Jain and bankrolled by Maddock Films. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was final seen within the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He additionally has Badhaai Do, Monica O My Darling, and Hit: The First Case within the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was finally seen within the dramedy Mimi, whereby she essayed the position of a surrogate mom.