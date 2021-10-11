Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s Film ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ Trailer Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming films ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ trailer released on Monday. The film is directed by Abhishek Jain and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29.

Taking to Instagram, Luka Chupi actress share the trailer and wrote: Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh diwali familywaali!✨ #HumDoHamareDoTrailer out now! Streaming from 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar

‘Hum Do Humare Do’ also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.