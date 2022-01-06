Rajkummar Rao Join Hands With Bhushan Kumar For Industrialist Srikanth Bolla’s Biopic 

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao is set to play the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in an upcoming film. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement.

Check out the announcement here

<>

RAJKUMMAR RAO TO STAR IN BIOPIC ON INDUSTRIALIST SRIKANTH BOLLA… #RajkummarRao will essay the lead role in the biopic on industrialist #SrikanthBolla… Directed by #TusharHiranandani… Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar and #NidhiParmarHiranandani… Starts July 2022. pic.twitter.com/JH2lzl0YZJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2022

</>

The biopic will trace Bolla’s journey from his birth and continue to time at MIT and how he came back to the country, despite many opportunities being offered to him in the US.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Bolla was born visually impaired in Seetharamapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam. The youngster who wanted to pursue Science for his secondary education was refused permission by his school.

On the work front, apart from biopic, the actor is set to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. He will also feature in HIT – The First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra, Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed and Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling.