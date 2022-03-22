Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan Their First Look From ‘Guns And Gulaab’

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan have teamed up with filmmaker duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K for their upcoming Netflix series, Guns and Gulaab. The two actors shared their first look from the series, which is touted to be a crime-thriller.

Both took to their respective Instagram handles to share their first look. Check out the post below.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here’s presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride. 🚗Guns & Gulaabs is created, produced & directed by @rajanddk @d2rfilms , coming soon on @netflix_in 🔫🌹”

Sharing the photo, Rao wrote on Instagram, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the 🔥 in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in.”

On the work front, besides Guns and Gulaab, Rajkummar Rao also has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Netflix’s Monica O my Darling, Dharma Production’s Mr and Mrs Mahi and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie HIT: The First Case in his kitty. He will also lead a biopic based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.