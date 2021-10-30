Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ To Hit Theatres On Republic Day Weekend

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ is all set to hit theatres on Republic Day weekend 2022.

Announcing the news on their Instagram handles, Rajkummar, Bhumi shared a similar image.

And they both wrote, “Theatre ready… Aap ready… Toh hum bhi ready… Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate… So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #Badhaai Do.”

“Badhaai Do” is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit “Badhaai Ho!”, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.