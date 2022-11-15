Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary; Watch

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot last year on November 15th in Chandigarh after dating each other for more than 10 years.

Today Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have completed a year of their wedding. On the occasion of their first anniversary, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor shared a montage of their unseen wedding pictures, Paris trip, dancing videos, and much more.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love.”

Take A Look:

On the work front, Rajkummar feature next in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming social drama, Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa will next be seen in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay on the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos’ web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.