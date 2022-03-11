Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Starrer “Badhaai Do” Now On Netflix

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do, got its OTT release on 11 March 2022, via Netflix.

As expected, the movie was released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) to grab the majority of the Indian audience.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 27 mins, it should be more than enough to help you enjoy all the aspects of the film. Like most Indian LGBT movies, Badhaai Do also piles the topic with a lot of humor.

Badhaai Do is a hilarious Hindi-language comedy-drama movie from Junglee Pictures and is a spiritual successor to the 2018 film, Badhaai Ho.

The film centres around a police officer called Shardul Thakur and a PE teacher called Sumi Singh, both of whom are secretly gay. The pair decide on a lavender marriage in order to get their respective families from pressuring them to find a partner from their own gender, with both of them being in secret relationships themselves.

However, things start to take an awkward and hilarious turn when Sumi’s girlfriend, Rimjhim, moves into their newlywed home too. With increasing pressure to start a family from their parents, the new couple must navigate various social events and personal interests in order to make their marriage work for everyone involved.

