Rajkumar Santoshi Gets Death Threats, Files Police Complaint
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Monday filed a police complaint following death threats and requested for additional security.
In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, Santoshi requested for additional security after receiving death threats and formally informed about the recent incident during the press conference of his movie “Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh”.
He said a group of people with vested interests interrupted the event.
