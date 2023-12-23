Rajkumar Hirani: The master storyteller offers a new and important subject to the audiences in Dunki!

Rajkumar Hirani is the master storyteller of the Indian Cinema. The man in the entertainment business needs no introduction and the man who has given the industry classics like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, Sanju and PK has come up with a delightful entertainer of the year Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film is winning the hearts of the audiences and the director has transported them into a completely beautiful world that has humor, drama, emotions, and love.

Dunki tells the story of the migrant, a subject that has never been explored in Indian Cinema. The story and the subject presented by Rajkumar Hirani is indeed very relevent to the masses and also draw inspiration from real-life incidents. Rajkumar Hirani brought a new subject into the Indian Cinema and touched the hearts of millions.

Talking about real-life incidents there is a village Dingucha in Gujrat, with a population of 3000. Around 2800 residents have left the country to make a future in the overseas country. The people who wish to make a career in the overseas cities follow a ‘Donkey route’ where they have to cross the borders by illegal route and that too without a legal visa.

The illegal route is the riskiest way to step into other countries and many have lost their lives in the process.

Rajkumar Hirani has tapped into the sensitive and important subject and presented an entertaining drama to the audiences that left an impact and message on society.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.