Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Rajkot’s SCA Stadium To Be Named After Niranjan Shah Ahead Of IND-ENG Third Test

By Itishree Sethy
Rajkot: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium will be renamed after former first-class cricketer and senior administrator Niranjan Shah ahead of the third Test between India and England.

The current Honorary Secretary of the BCCI will inaugurate the new name of the stadium on February 14, on the eve of the third India-England Test.

The stadium, located in Khanderi, on the outskirts of Rajkot, is going to be renamed after Shah, who played 12 first-class matches for Saurashtra from 1965/66 to 1974/75. He later dabbled in cricket administration and also served as the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), apart from being the SCA Secretary for close to four decades.

India and England are expected to regroup in Rajkot a couple of days ahead of the third Test starting on February 15. The last time these two teams played a Test in Rajkot, was in 2016, which was also the first Test at the venue, which ended in a draw.
