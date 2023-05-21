Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Pay Homage To Former PM At Vir Bhumi

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and President Malliakrjun Kharge paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi, Delhi.

Late Rajiv Gandhi’s children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to their father. Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth Prime Minister of India. He took over the charge in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister and his mother Indira Gandhi. He became the youngest PM India has ever seen. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a video of his father from the time when he was the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!”

Mallikarjun Kharge while remembering Rajiv Gandhi wrote, “Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening the Panchayati Raj, Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords — he transformed India, propelling it in the 21st century. Our humble homage on his martyrdom day.”