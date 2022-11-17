Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Centre Files Review Petition In SC Against Early Release Of Convicts

The Centre on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The apex court had pronounced its judgements on November 11 post which all the accused were released from jail on November 12.

According to reports, the Centre said the order was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

It also highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered the premature release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts including Nalini and RP Ravichandran.

The SC also held that the provisions under which Perarivalavan was released were also applicable to them. The Court gave the order in the case moved by Nalini and RP Ravichandran.