Rajinikanth’s Younger Daughter Soundarya Welcomes Baby Boy: Shares Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Younger Daughter Soundarya and her husband Vishagan are blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared the arrival of her baby boy with heartwarming pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She also revealed that the child has been named Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.

Sharing the picture she wrote: “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings (folded hands and angel emojis), Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors.”

<>

With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/a8tXbqmTxf — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 11, 2022

</>

For unversed, this newborn is the first child with her second husband Vishagan. They got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. She also has a son named Ved with her first husband Ashwin Ramkumar.