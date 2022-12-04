Rajinikanth’s latest ‘Baba’ trailer out now!

Chennai: Rajinikanth’s cult classic film ‘Baba’ which was released in 2002 is now being re-released in theatres after 20 years after being remastered. The movie is one of the blockbuster hits of the actor and it is one of the closest to his heart. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the movie starred Rajinikanth, Manisha Koirala, Goundamani, Delhi Ganesh among others in important roles and the film is now being re-released on December 12 on the occasion of ‘superstar’s birthday.

The filmmakers have now released the new trailer of the movie which has been remastered with better audio quality and digital print. The trailer has a new addition of Rajinikanth saying the line “I am coming.” Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon.”