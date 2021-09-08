Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe First Look To Unveil On Ganesh Chaturthi!

New Delhi: Superstar Rajnikant’s first look of Annaatthe will be released on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi. Annaatthe is ready for a grand Diwali release in 2021.

According to reports, the shooting of the film has been completed and the post-production is almost completed. The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic.

Superstar will be seen in vintage style and it is a treat to Thalaivar fans. Annaatthe also starring Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbusundar, and Jagapathi Babu, music is composed by D Imman, produced by Sun Pictures, written and directed by Siva.