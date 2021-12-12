Rajinikanth Foundation To Train 100 Poor Students For TNPSC Exams

Chennai: On the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, the Rajini Makkal Mandram has announced that the Rajinikanth Foundation would provide training to 100 students from poor and marginalized sections for the group exams being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Rajini Makkal Mandram convenor V.M. Sudhakar took to Twitter handle to make the announcement.

Sudhakar said: “On the occasion of superstar Sri Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday, our beloved Thalaivar is happy to announce that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and marginalised strata of society for the group exams conducted by the TNPSC.