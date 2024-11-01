New Delhi: Rajesh Kumar Singh has officially taken charge as the Defence Secretary at South Block, New Delhi. A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Singh has been serving as the Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) since August 20, 2024.

On his inaugural day, Singh honoured the nation’s martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, remarking, “The nation will always be indebted to our valiant soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland. Their exceptional courage and sacrifice fortify us and inspire efforts to secure and prosper India.”

Prior to this role, Singh was the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 2023 until August 2024.

His government tenure includes roles such as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Director of Works and Urban Transport in the Ministry of Urban Development.

Beyond his Union Government contributions, Singh has held the positions of Secretary of Urban Development and Finance Secretary in the Government of Kerala. He succeeds Shri Giridhar Aramane, who retired on October 31, 2024, following an illustrious career as a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.