Rajasthani Singer Mame Khan Becomes First Folk Artist From India To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet

New Delhi: Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripted history as he became the first folk artist from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Mame Khan was a part of the official Indian contingent led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur and Anurag Thakur represented India at the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

For the red carpet, Mame Khan wore a traditional Rajasthani outfit – a vibrant pink kurta set and layered it with an embroidered blue jacket. Designed by Anjuli Chakraborty, he completed his look with a traditional headgear and classy sunglasses.

Mame Khan has been a playback singer for several Bollywood films, including Luck By Chance, I am, No One Killed Jessica, Monsoon Mangoes, Mirziya and Sonchiriya.

The singer also featured in an episode of Coke Studio with Amit Trivedi.