Rajasthan to impose night curfew in 8 cities from March 22

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Reports said the government has made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry coronavirus negative test report.

The cities to be imposed under night curfews are Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the decisions in this regard were taken during a review meeting of the coronavirus situation in the state. The state government has decided that travelers visiting Rajasthan from other states will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25.

The officials said if visitors could not show RT-PCR test report, then they will have to remain in quarantine for a fortnight.

The Rajasthan government has also decided that the markets in urban local bodies must close by 10 pm. Worthwhile to note that the state on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases causing concern for the authorities.