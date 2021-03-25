Rajasthan: Three Jawans Killed, 5 Injured As Army Vehicle Overturns, Catches Fire

Rajasthan: At least three jawans were killed while five other sustained severe injuries after the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO informed.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the gypsy overturned and caught fire. “Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,” Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.