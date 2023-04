Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerge as experts’ top picks as top-two teams from TATA IPL 2023 league stage

With every team playing at least one game in the TATA IPL 2023 they have given a peek at their strengths and weaknesses in the early stage of the tournament. With their performances, all ten teams in TATA IPL have displayed their game plans and strategies they will apply in the marquee competition.

Having watched the first match of all the franchises and gauged the early trends, the elite commentary panellists of Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, have picked the teams who are going to finish at the top.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – who won their opening games quite convincingly and ticked off all the boxes with their all-round show – look like a team to beat and in their early predictions the experts have backed these two sides to make it to the playoffs stage.

Former Australia all-rounder David Hussey said, "RR and LSG to are looking to finish as the top two teams at the end of the league stage."

Legendary South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis – who apart from playing in the IPL has been a coach of KKR in the past – said, "I think RR and DC have it in them to finish as the top two teams in TATA IPL 2023."

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga, the former West Indies captain said, "RCB and GT according to me will end up finishing as the top-two teams in this season."

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody said, "Early stages but LSG and RR look like the teams to beat. They can be the top two teams in the group stage."

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch said, "I think Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will end up finishing as the top two teams. They again seem very strong teams."

Former India pacer S Sreesanth, the right-arm quick – who has been a part of India's World Cup-winning sides – said, "LSG and RCB are the two teams I am going to back them to end the league stage as top two."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta said, "RCB and GT, these two teams can finish as the top two teams in TATA IPL."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Sanju Samson's Royals and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers look like a great side. They can finish as the top two teams."

Former India cricketer and former chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil – a member of the 1983 WC-winning Indian side – said, "RCB and GT will be the top two teams in TATA IPL."

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj, the legendary batter said, "Lucknow and Rajasthan – these two teams are looking very strong. They can finish in the top position."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan agreed with fellow commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's observation and backed RR and RCB as favourites. The Pathan claimed, "Bangalore and Rajasthan have started strongly and looked a very balanced side. They should finish in the top two in the league stage."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, the former Uttar Pradesh captain said, "Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish as the top two sides."