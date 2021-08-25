Rajasthan Royals Rope In Tabraiz Shamsi As Andre Tye’s Replacement

New Delhi: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals announced the signing of the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi as the replacement of Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye for the remainder of IPL 2021.

31-year-old Shamsi represents The Titans in South Africa’s domestic cricket and made his international debut for South Africa during a bilateral T20I series against England in 2017.

The left-arm leg spinner has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for his nation. In the IPL, Shamsi has played 4 matches in which he picked up 3 wickets for Royals Challengers Bangalore, who had recruited him as a replacement player during the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who had left for home amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the first phase of the IPL, said he won’t be available for the remainder of the season.