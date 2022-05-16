Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 24 Runs

Mumbai: A clinical Rajasthan Royals inched closer to securing a play-offs berth with a convincing 24-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.