Jaipur: The Rajasthan Royals have named former Indian opener Vikram Rathour as their batting coach for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships,” said Rathour in a statement issued by the franchise.

Rathour, a veteran of six Tests for India, served most recently as the country’s batting coach. His tenure concluded with India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup in Barbados this past June, and he has also been a national selector back in 2012.

This month, Rahul Dravid, the former head coach of India, was formally appointed as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year deal. His hiring followed his leadership of India to the T20 World Cup victory earlier in June.

Dravid is making his IPL comeback, his first since 2019 when he managed the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was named the head coach of the Indian men’s team in 2021, ending his three-year term with India’s first ICC trophy in over a decade. In the IPL 2024, the Royals were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.