Rajasthan Reels Under Cold Wave; Karauli Coldest At 2.4 Degrees Celsius

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions aggravated on Saturday with majority of the places witnessing minimum temperatures below normal. Karauli remained the coldest logging 2.4°C, the Met said.

According to the Met, Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur recorded 2.7, 3.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees Celsius.

People in Jaipur woke up to the coldest morning this year with a minimum temperature of 6 °C. Also, dense fog and mist was seen in the morning that affected normal life especially road traffic. Vehicles carrying milk, vegetables and other essential commodities were moving slowly due to poor visibility.