Rajasthan Plane Crash: Wreckage Found Is Of IAF’s Sukhoi That Crashed With Mirage, Says Morena SP

New Delhi: The wreckage of two Indian Air Force fighter jets that crashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena was found 100 kms away from the site of the crash in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. This was informed by Morena SP.

“Two jets -Mirage and Sukhoi- took off from Gwalior in the morning…As per IAF, one aircraft had 2 pilots, while the other had one; 2 safely rescued, body parts of the third pilot have been found. Some parts of the jet were found in Bharatpur (Raj), details being collected,” he said.

Sources said that wreckage found in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena is of Mirage 2000, another jet involved in the crash.

Earlier it was reported that a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft on Saturday crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

The Indian Air Force tweeted a statement and said, “Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries.”

“An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” it added.