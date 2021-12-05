Rajasthan On High Alert After 9 Fresh Omicron Cases Detected In State

Jaipur: Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 detected in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday. With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in India is now 21.

The genome sequencing of samples of nine people of a family that came to the state from South Africa on December 5 confirmed the Omicron variant.

The state health department has isolated the people who came in contact with the nine Omicron patients.

India has added several countries’ ‘at risk’ to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.