Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Announces New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Jaipur: Ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the establishment of new districts in the state on Friday.

CM remarked during his speech to the State Legislature that with the introduction of additional districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gehlot stated: “We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report.”

The new districts announced on Friday includes: Anupgarh, Bharatpur, Gangapur City, Jaipur Uttar, Jaipur Dakshin, Jodhpur Paschim, Jodhpur Purva, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal, Phalodi, Kotputli, Kekri, Baiwar, Dig, Didwana, Dudu, Salumber, Sanchor, and Shahpura.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot has allocated Rs 37 crore for a number of projects aimed at improving irrigation efficiency and reducing water waste in canals and dams.

The Kagdi dam in Banswara district will be rebuilt as part of the projects at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The government stated in a statement that further Rs 11.73 crore will be spent to line the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to the Kalakh dam in Jaipur’s Kalwad tehsil.

It is expected that the canal from Mora Sagar dam in Sawaimadhopur district’s Bamanwas tehsil will cost Rs 15.03 crore to line.

The initiatives will increase irrigation efficiency while reducing water waste. Gehlot announced dam and canal restoration projects totaling Rs 800 crore in the Budget for 2022-23. Work costing Rs 611.95 crore has been authorised out of these.

Gehlot also informed the legislature that the Rajasthan government will spend Rs 362.13 crore to provide drinking water in 367 villages in the Udaipur district. The Chief Minister stated that he has accepted the funding plan for the project, which would enable drinking water supplies from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam to these communities.