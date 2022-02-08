Rajasthan: 5 Development Authority Officials Of Jaipur Held On Bribery Charges

Jaipur: As many as five officers at the Jaipur Development Authority, including the Deputy Commissioner, were caught taking bribes.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau stating that a person from Siddharth Nagar of Jawahar Circle was trying to get a lease of his ancestral land from the JDA. Following this, commissioner Mamta Yadav demanded Rs 6.5 lakhs while junior engineer Shyam demanded Rs 3 lakhs.

On the basis of the complaint, Anti Corruption Bureau (A.C.B.) laid a trap and caught Mamta Yadav, junior engineer Shaym Malu, assistant accounts officer Ram Toofan, assistant administrative officer Vijay Meena and computer operator Akhilesh Kumar for taking bribes.

During the raid, the Anti-Corruption Bureau first arrested an officer who collected bribes in the parking area of JDA and finally caught the Deputy Commissioner.