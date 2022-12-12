Rajamouli’s Action Film ‘RRR’ To Get Two Golden Globe Awards

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli’s period action film “RRR” has scooped nominations in two categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards — Best Picture – Non-English and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on the official website of the Golden Globe Awards on Monday evening.

In the Best Picture – Non-English segment, “RRR”, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.